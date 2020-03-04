Convict escaped from Ky. prison has ties to Cincy, Covington

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is wanted after escaping from Scott County Detention Center, located just north of Lexington, Ky., according to the Kenton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lamont Butts, Jr., 33, was reportedly serving a 7-year-sentence after having been convicted of trafficking in controlled substances, heroin and fentanyl.
Butts is described as 6′4″ and 210 lbs.
The prosecutor’s office says he is known to have family and associates in Cincinnati and Covington.
Anyone who sees Butts is urged to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.
