Hour-plus delay NB I-71/75, crash on Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash on the lower deck of the Brent Spence Bridge is causing delays over an hour for drivers in northern Kentucky.
The right two lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 were blocked for about a half hour earlier Wednesday morning. The crash has cleared, but a big backup remains.
Delays are at 79 minutes for motorists heading from Florence to the bridge.
The crash was reported about 7:45 a.m.
