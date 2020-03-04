Hour-plus delay NB I-71/75, crash on Brent Spence Bridge

Drivers are seeing lengthy delays in northern Kentucky due to a crash blocking the right two lanes of northbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge. (Source: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 4, 2020 at 8:10 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 8:22 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash on the lower deck of the Brent Spence Bridge is causing delays over an hour for drivers in northern Kentucky.

The right two lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 were blocked for about a half hour earlier Wednesday morning. The crash has cleared, but a big backup remains.

Delays are at 79 minutes for motorists heading from Florence to the bridge.

The crash was reported about 7:45 a.m.

