Crash involving Cincinnati police cruiser sends 2 to hospital including officer

NORTH AVONDALE (FOX19) - A crash involving a Cincinnati police cruiser sent two people including an officer to the hospital and shut down a portion of East Mitchell Avenue in North Avondale, Cincinnati police said.
The crash was reported near Dickson Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. An officer was inside the cruiser at the time, police said.
An officer and other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, they said.
The driver stopped and remained at the scene, they said.
Police said she ran a red light and they believe she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
East Mitchell Avenue remains shut down at Dickson Avenue while police investigate.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.