Daughter charged with murder after stabbing mother to death, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say Brenda Powell, 50, died Tuesday after being stabbed to death by her daughter inside their home.
Akron officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Scudder Avenue around 12:45 p.m. to do a welfare check.
The caller was someone from Mount Union University, where Sydney Powell, 19, attended from August 2018 to December 2019. He became concerned while on the phone with Sydney, who didn’t show up at school.
A detective called 911 to explain “They were on the phone, and there was a lot of screaming going on. He couldn’t really say if it was a physical fight, but he heard like a lot of yelling and screaming going on and then he tried calling back twice and there was no call back.”
When officers entered the home, they found Brenda Powell with life-threatening injuries.
EMS rushed Brenda to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Sydney Powell was also found inside the home.
Police said she had minor injuries and was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment. She’s been charged with murder.
John Stafford, a neighbor says, “I can’t really fathom that. Then, being so close to the situation, it’s like I don’t know what the mom and the daughter were going through, but definitely prayers for the family for sure.”
Stafford says the Powell’s seemed like a happy family. He says, “Dad, mom, daughter, son typical family. Never heard them do any arguing, usually dad and son play basketball, go for walks, mom and daughter are usually kind of together.”
A spokesperson with Akron Children’s Hospital tells 19 News Brenda Powell worked there for 28 years in Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.
