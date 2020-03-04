Hamilton County testing outdoor warning sirens

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will conduct their monthly test of the outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m.
As a reminder, the outdoor warning sirens in Hamilton County are tested the first Wednesday of each month at noon, unless inclement weather is imminent.
There are three basic criteria to activate the sirens:
- The National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning for all or part of Hamilton County
- A tornado is reported by a local public safety official to the NWS or to Hamilton County EMHSA
- A dangerous situation occurs which requires residents to seek shelter immediately
During a tornado warning, the sirens will be sounded for a three minute duration in ten minute intervals for as long as the tornado warning is in effect. There is not an "all-clear" siren for once the warning has ended.
