Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is ruling out no contingencies when it comes to coronavirus and the NCAA Tournament. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy did not dismiss the possibility of games being played with no fans in arenas. The games presumably would still be televised. The NCAA declined further comment to The Associated Press on the possibility of no fans in the stands. Also, the NCAA announced it has established a coronavirus advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.