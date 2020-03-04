Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Derek Culver and Miles McBride scored 17 points apiece and West Virginia outlasted Iowa State for a 77-71 victory. McBride hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds left to help quell the Cyclones’ last -gasp rally. Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco has made his first start for the Cleveland Indians since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June. Carrasco's outing was a two-inning appearance against the Los Angeles Angels in Arizona but it marked another milestone for the 33-year-old pitcher. He's hoping to go back to being the pitcher he was with the Indians before the illness. Carrasco allowed three hits and two runs against a Los Angeles lineup highlighted by Mike Trout, but Carrasco threw mostly strikes and used all his pitches
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As mass sexual assault scandals, some dating back decades, roil universities across the country, the schools have been drawing from the same playbook in their responses. Typical moves include hiring an outside law firm to investigate and establishing hotlines for victims to call. Some hire outside public relations firms to manage the flow of information to the media. Legal experts say the schools need help and that hiring outside firms can lend credibility. But skeptics question whether paid investigators can truly be independent and transparent.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Keith Williams had a career-high 28 points and Cincinnati beat South Florida 79-67. Tre Scott added 23 points for Cincinnati. Justin Brown had 16 points for South Florida. Laquincy Rideau added 15 points. Michael Durr had 13 points and eight rebounds.
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Hill-Mais had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland routed Cleveland State 80-59 in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament. Oakland will play at third-seeded Green Bay on Thursday night. Daniel Oladapo had 19 points for Oakland. Tray Maddox Jr. added 17 points. Rashad Williams had 14 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 17 points for the Vikings (11-21). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Deante Johnson had 10 points.
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Kent State defeated Bowling Green 83-69. Antonio Williams added 22 points for the Golden Flashes. Justin Turner led the Falcons with 24 points.