Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WILDLIFE CENTER-TIGERS
Judge: State can check on animals at Indiana facility
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has issued an order allowing the state to inspect a wildlife center amid its pending lawsuit that seeks to close the facility, noting alleged animal abuse. The News Tribune reports that Marion Superior Court Judge David Dreyer issued the preliminary injunction Monday following a Friday hearing. Attorney General Curtis Hill filed the lawsuit and requested the injunction Feb. 11 in an effort to shut down Charlestown’s Wildlife in Need and move the animals to court approved sanctuaries. Co-owner Tim Stark says he wasn't surprised by the ruling and that he has nothing to hide.
DEPAUW PRESIDENT
DePauw names African-American woman to be its next president
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — The DePauw University Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Lori S. White to be the next president of the western Indiana liberal arts school. The trustees announced Tuesday that White, currently the vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, will succeed Mark McCoy on July 1. White, who is African-American, will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as president of DePauw. Before joining Washington in 2015, White was vice president for student affairs at Southern Methodist University and associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Southern California.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana lawmakers back dropping tests in teacher evaluations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have voted to end the mandatory use of student standardized test results in teacher evaluations, dropping a requirement long opposed by teachers. The state Senate voted 50-0 Tuesday in favor of the proposal, following a unanimous vote by House members in January. The votes represent an about-face on the mandate dating from a 2011 Republican-driven education overhaul that school districts incorporate student exam results in teacher evaluations, which are used in determining merit pay raises. Bill sponsor Rep. Tony Cook says removing the requirement acknowledges the trouble with measuring teacher effectiveness based on a single student exam. The bill now goes to the governor for consideration.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Suit dismissed over Indiana attorney general groping claims
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Indiana’s attorney general by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has denied the allegations and his lawyers argued the women didn’t have a valid case for sexual harassment under federal law because they all worked for state government's legislative branch while Hill is an elected officer of the executive branch. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote in Monday’s ruling that the women described “disgraceful and reprehensible conduct” but the allegations didn’t meet the legal standard to establish a violation of federal law. Hill said in a statement that he was grateful for the ruling and looked forward to continuing as attorney general.
NHK SEATING EXPANSION
NHK Seating to triple size of Indiana plant, add 100 jobs
FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A company that makes automotive seating is planning a $38 million expansion that will triple the size of its central Indiana plant and bring with it up to 100 new jobs. NHK Seating of America says it will build and equip a 383,000-square foot manufacturing facility at its complex in Frankfort, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The project, expected to be completed in March 2021, will add up to 100 new jobs. The Journal & Courier reports those jobs will include workers in the plant's seat assembly and production as well as forklift operators and production line and materials supervisors.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Inside the final month of Buttigieg's historic campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg opened February by sharing victory with one of the Democratic Party's best-known figures and ended it with a humbling defeat at the hands of another. Yet Buttigieg's unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone's expectations of his presidential ambitions. The openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can't pronounce formally suspended his White House bid Sunday. Buttigieg endorsed his rival Joe Biden and appeared with him in Dallas on Monday night. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor won over Iowa as a fresh-faced Democrat with a pragmatic Midwestern message backed by an aggressive strategy to reach voters in overlooked rural communities.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HEALTH CARE
Indiana hospital bill proposal rolled back amid protest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital's main campus. That action came after hundreds of doctors and nurses descended Monday on the Statehouse as Indiana hospital officials protested the payment limitations that had been added last week to a wide-ranging bill that Republican legislative leaders have touted as steps toward controlling ever-growing health care costs. Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor says the billing proposal would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital cuts and lead to loss of medical services.
SUBWAY SPOKESMAN’S ASSOCIATE
Judge overturns porn conviction of Jared Fogle associate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has overturned the child pornography conviction of an associate of disgraced former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle who had provided evidence that led to a criminal case against Fogle. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the defense attorney for Russell Taylor was ineffective because attorney Brad Banks failed to challenge three charges not supported by the legal facts of the case against Taylor, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2015 for producing pornography. The Indianapolis Star reports that Pratt vacated Taylor's conviction, setting the stage for a possible new trial. Fogle is serving a 15-year prison sentence.