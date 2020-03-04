Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CONCEALED-CARRY LICENSES
Report: Fewer new concealed-carry licenses issued in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of concealed carry licenses issued in Ohio last year reached the lowest count in nearly a decade. An annual report issued Monday by the attorney general’s office states Ohio sheriffs issued more than 54,400 new licenses to carry concealed handguns in 2019, down 22% from the year before. A total of 1,310 requests for concealed-carry licenses were denied in 2019 for failing to meet eligibility requirements for a regular or temporary emergency license. The report follows a deadly year for the state after a masked gunman fired off dozens of shots at a nightclub district in Dayton, killing nine people and leaving 27 injured.
VOTING-JAILED INMATES
US appeals court says Ohio inmates don't get extra vote time
CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal appeals judges have ruled that people in Ohio who unexpectedly find themselves in jail ahead of an election should not be granted the same ability to vote late as those who are suddenly hospitalized. A three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling in favor of two men jailed the weekend before the 2018 elections. The men sued claiming unequal treatment and First Amendment violations. While inmates are required to meet the statewide absentee ballot requesting deadline of noon, three days before an election, hospitalized patents are given until 3 p.m. on election day. The judges ruled Ohio's interest in orderly administering elections the burden of the absentee ballot requirement.
MISSING COUPLE
Man indicted in slayings of Ohio couple, unborn child
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old man has been indicted in the slayings of an Ohio couple and the woman's unborn child. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says Larry Rodgers was indicted Tuesday on aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges related to the shooting deaths of Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton. They were reported missing Nov. 18. Their bodies were found days later in separate abandoned homes in Dayton. Hayton was pregnant when she was killed. Rodgers is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Rodgers' attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Virus fears prompt Arnold festival to bar most spectators
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor and organizers of the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus have announced that only athletes and their close family members will be allowed at most of the event because of the threat posed by the new coronavirus. Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that the trade show will not be held and spectators will not be permitted at the four-day festival except for Saturday night's finals competition. The festival established by and named after former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been slated to draw more than 20,000 athletes from 80 countries and including professional bodybuilding and a strongman competition.
HEMP-OHIO
Ohio accepting applications for hemp cultivation, processing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is accepting online applications from those interested in growing and processing hemp. Officials say the application window for the 2020 growing season opened Tuesday. The state Legislature legalized industrial hemp cultivation and CBD use and production last year in a bill Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed in July. Ohio-grown hemp must test at no more than .3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana. Hemp produces a strong fiber that can be used in textiles and rope. Extractions from plant material are used to make CBD products while hemp seeds are used in health foods.
UNIVERSITY SEXUAL ABUSE-PLAYBOOK
Universities follow similar playbook in sex assault response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As mass sexual assault scandals, some dating back decades, roil universities across the country, the schools have been drawing from the same playbook in their responses. Typical moves include hiring an outside law firm to investigate and establishing hotlines for victims to call. Some hire outside public relations firms to manage the flow of information to the media. Legal experts say the schools need help and that hiring outside firms can lend credibility. But skeptics question whether paid investigators can truly be independent and transparent.
AIRMEN'S REMAINS-INVESTIGATION
Report: Recoverer of airmen's remains under investigation
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a mountaineer is under federal investigation after an expedition to the Himalayas to recover the remains of the crew of a B-25 bomber shot down in World War II. The Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday that Clayton Kuhles was met by federal agents when he returned to the United States with small plastic bags containing what he said were human remains. Kuhles, of Prescott, Arizona, says that Indian officials checked his bags before he left the country and that he was cleared to leave. Two of the airmen were from Marysville, Ohio. Residents there had funded the expedition.
FREEDOM SUMMER
Jefferson-Jenkins, Madison named Freedom Summer honorees
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A former president of the League of Women Voters and a satellite radio host have been announced as this year's Freedom of Summer '64 awardees. WVXU-FM reported Monday that Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins and Joe Madison of "The Joe Madison Show" will be award by Miami University. The award was created in 2017 to honor those who further civil rights and social justice. Jefferson-Jenkins was the 15th president of the League of Women Voters and the first African American to hold the position. Madison set the Guinness World Record for the longest on-air broadcast, 52 hours, in 2015 and raised $250,000 for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
HIGHWAY SHOOTING-BOY KILLED
2 convicted in slaying of 3-year-old boy on Ohio interstate
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two men have been convicted in a shooting on Interstate 75 in Ohio that killed a 3-year-old as his family headed home from a Thanksgiving gathering in 2018. Both men now face up to life in prison after being convicted Monday of aggravated murder. Police say the child, Malachi Barnes, was in the backseat of his father's car when a vehicle pulled alongside and the men began shooting. The boy died at a hospital. Prosecutors say the shooting was retaliation in an ongoing feud, although the intended target wasn't in the car.
KLAN RALLY-DAYTON
Klan group plans another rally in Dayton; mayor upset
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A Ku Klux Klan group that caused disruption with a rally in Ohio last year has applied to hold another one this year. The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana has asked for a permit for a Sept. 5 rally in Dayton. Montgomery County's administrator says the application hasn't yet been approved. Mayor Nan Whaley says she's angry. The application says at least 10 people want to speak publicly while defending “white Christian American rights.” Fewer than 10 people rallied last May on Dayton's courthouse square, outnumbered by hundreds of anti-Klan protesters. A massive police presence kept order without significant clashes.