Man accused of opening fire at mother, newborn at Westwood gas station under arrest

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The suspect accused of opening fire on a mother and her newborn baby at a Westwood gas station is under arrest.
Justin English is held at the Hamilton County jail on two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The woman was at a BP gas station in the 2100 block of Montana Avenue Jan. 30 when she said a man with a gun followed her out of the store, aimed at her car and fired several times.
Her newborn baby was in the backseat.
The woman drove to the nearby Forum Apartments to get away.
Police signed charges on English last month.
They wrote in an affidavit he fired multiple shots in the direction of the woman and her infant, trying to hurt them, while the two were in a vehicle at the light at Montana Avenue and West Fork Road.
They also charged him with assault after he allegedly attack on a Cincinnati police officer.
During a search, English head butted the officer, causing an injury, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
