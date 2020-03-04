Mason High School dies away from gunshot wound, school says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Mason High School student died from an apparent gunshot wound Sunday, the school district announced in a release.
Mason police say they responded to a home in the 200 block of North Forest Drive for a reported shooting and found eighteen-year-old Avin Moore shot. He was transported to West Chester Hospital and reportedly died there.
“It was real early in the morning,” Logan Smallwood, one of Moore’s friends, told FOX19 NOW. “And my friend called me and I was like, ‘What are you doing calling me this early?’ And he was like, ‘Alvin’s gone.’ And I really didn’t know what to say and what to think."
Smallwood says Moore’s death is still being processed around the school.
“I mean, everyone is still in shock. Like, he wa a couple people’s, like, their main best friend,” he explained. “I mean, it’s a big deal.”
He is still processing it as well.
“My birthday was in February, and he was the only one who came and saw me,” he said. “I just wish I could say something to him again.”
Mason City Schools released the following statement:
“Our Mason City Schools community is grieving the loss of one of our Mason High School seniors, Avin Moore. Avin passed away on Sunday following an incident with a firearm. This is a tragic loss, and our hearts are with Avin’s family and friends.”
