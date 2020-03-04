Matthew 25: Ministries deploying Disaster Response Team to Nashville area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter & Gamble will provide mobile relief services to Tennessee after devastating tornadoes tore through Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Tornadoes were reported along a 145-mile stretch, from Camden through Nashville and into the Cookeville area in Putnam County. The storms left behind severe damage to homes and other buildings across several counties.
At least 24 people have died across central Tennessee as a result of the severe storms.
P&G and Matthew 25: Ministries will deploy with a truck loaded with P&G personal care product kits, household cleaning supplies and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper and Tide Pods.
The team will also deploy an additional truck loaded with supplies including tarps, shovels, garbage bags and Cintas First Aid and Safety Kits.
The Duracell PowerForward truck loaded with batteries and charging stations will also accompany the team.
The team will begin distributing supplies throughout the affected areas beginning Thursday, March 5.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.