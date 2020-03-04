Matthew 25: Ministries deploying Disaster Response Team to Nashville area

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, left, prays with Kayla Cowen, right, as Cowen looks through rubble in hopes of finding a neighbor Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Lee was touring damaged areas and met Cowen as she was searching. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)