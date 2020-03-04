Nacco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.4 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.
The small appliance maker posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $39.6 million, or $5.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $141 million.
Nacco shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.63, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NC