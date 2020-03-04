Ohio AG launches Robocall Enforcement Unit to fight back

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched and anti-robocall initiative Wednesday to fight back against the growing nuisance.
Yost announced the formation of the Robocall Enforcement Unit and the development of a tool that will let consumers report malicious robocalls to his office.
“Ohioans are tired of playing defense against annoying robocalls,” Yost said in a news release. “Now it’s Ohio’s turn to play offense – and we need your help.”
The new unit is part of Yost’s Consumer Protection Section.
According to YouMail, a service that tracks robocalls, Ohioans were hit with around 2.2 billion robocalls in 2019.
Yost is urging Ohioans to report calls to the unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111 and answering a set of questions that take less than a minute to complete.
Consumers also can file complaints by visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.
Yost provided the other tips to help combat robocalls:
- Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.
- Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.
- Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.
- Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.
- Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.