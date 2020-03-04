Paper masks, hand sanitizers in short supply as coronavirus fears spread

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As coronavirus fears continue to spread, so do outages of things like paper masks and hand sanitizers.
Kroger is already taking steps to prevent shortages. Tuesday morning they placed a warning on their website that you can only purchase limited quantities of sanitation, cold and flu items due to high demand.
It isn’t stopping folks from stocking up on medications, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, water, face masks, surgical gloves and pantry staples.
Experts say you should also have a 14-day supply of food and necessities on hand. If something is mission-critical in your household, you should stock up on a little extra.
And if you’re trying to get your hands on some hand sanitizer, know that the CDC actually recommends soap and water over it.
If you do get hand sanitizer, make sure it’s at least 60 percent alcohol.
