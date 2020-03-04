Police: Cincinnati police cruiser struck, portion of East Mitchell Avenue closed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police cruiser was struck with a sergeant inside on East Mitchell Avenue early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.
Initially, police said it didn’t appear the sergeant was injured, but two ambulances have been called to the scene since the crash was reported near Dickson Avenue about 4:30 a.m.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remains at the scene, they said.
The sergeant was en route to meet St. Bernard police about a situation there when the crash occurred, police said.
