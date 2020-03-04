Police: Gunman fired multiple shots at woman, 2-month-old in car

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 18-year-old man is accused of firing multiple times in the direction of a woman and her two-month-old daughter at a Westwood intersection and attacking a Cincinnati police officer as he was arrested.
Justin English was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.
He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police signed charges on English last month in connection with the Jan. 30 incident at Montana Avenue and West Fork Road, court records show.
English, police wrote in an affidavit, fired multiple shots in the direction of the woman and her infant, trying to hurt them, while the two were in a vehicle at the light at Montana Avenue and West Fork Road.
The assault charge stems from an alleged attack on a Cincinnati police officer, a criminal complaint states.
During a search incident to arrest, English head butted the officer, causing an injury, police wrote.
