Reading man admits to abusing 7-month-old girl, court docs say

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A 7-month-old girl suffered multiple broken bones and bruises at the hands of a Reading man who was caring for her, court documents say.
Reading police say they were contacted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on March 1 about a possible case of child abuse that happened on the night of Feb. 29.
According to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court, Chase Fleek admitted to a detective that he put pressure on the legs of 7-month-old Samira Cunningham causing her right leg to break in several places.
Fleek, 22, also admitted to the detective that he grabbed Samira “aggressively and violently in emotional rage causing her right arm to break,” court documents state.
In addition, the detective says Fleek told him the girl fell and injured her face after he sat her on a table and walked away.
Reading police say Fleek was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felonious assault and two charges of child endangering.
He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
