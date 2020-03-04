‘Soft lockdown’ at all Middletown schools due to threat of violence

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 4, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:08 AM

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - All Middletown City Schools are on a “soft lockdown" as a precaution Wednesday morning due to a threat of violence, a city spokeswoman confirmed.

That means no one can enter the school buildings until further notice, a police dispatcher clarified.

Police are on scene investigating now, a city spokeswoman confirmed.

Officers are reportedly at the high school on North Breiel Boulevard with K9s.

