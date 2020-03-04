Staying mild until Friday with colder air on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Few clouds stick around with a brief sprinkle near the lunch hour, then clearing this afternoon with more sunshine for all and temperatures in the upper 50′s.
Our next chance for any rain will be late Thursday night, after a sun and cloud mix and temperatures in the 50′s once again Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night and Friday look for a spotty light mix with the emphasis on “light”.
Then a high of only 41 on Friday, with cool sunshine Saturday and warmer air arrives Sunday for a nice partly cloudy afternoon near 60 degrees.
Monday evening through Wednesday morning next week looks wet.
