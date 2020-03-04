No injuries reported in accident involving 2 Mason City Schools buses

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - No injuries have been reported in an accident involving two Mason City Schools buses in Warren County.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Tylersville and Snider roads in Mason.
The buses were carrying students from Mason Elementary and Mason Intermediate School, according to a spokesperson for the Mason City Schools District.
Tracey Carson says 85 students were on board the two buses and none appear to be injured.
Emergency crews cleared all of the students before they were allowed to board another bus home or leave the scene with their parent.
Carson says one of the bus drivers was injured and taken to the hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.