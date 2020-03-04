UC officer pleads guilty to OVI

HAMILTON (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Andrew Mueller, 29, and his lawyer are in Butler County Area 2 Court right now.
Mueller was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended. In lieu of going to jail for three days, he will attend an alcohol prevention program within 90 days, the judge ordered.
He also has to pay $185 in court fines and has a year driving suspension with privileges.
Mueller previously pleaded not guilty.
He has been on medical leave from his job at UC Police since Feb. 4, university records show.
UC officials recently agreed to extend his medical leave to March 17, according to documents released Tuesday.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Mueller at the crash scene on Ohio 747 in Liberty Township at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 26, records show.
He was not involved in the crash, they have said.
RELATED | UC officer arrested on OVI charge
Troopers wrote in a criminal complaint that Mueller was driving a black, four-door 2004 Honda when he failed to yield to a police officer on Ohio 747 near Kyles Station Road, almost causing another crash. He stopped before striking a stopped OSP vehicle.
He “displayed numerous signs of intoxication. The defendant’s speech was very slurred, he could not maintain his balance and his eyes were very bloodshot. There was also a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath," the complaint states.
He refused tests to measure his level of intoxication, the record states.
Mueller’s arrest was the third time in seven months he came under investigation for incidents reported while he was accused of drinking alcohol, according to his employment records.
Just 10 days before Mueller’s OVI arrest, UCPD gave him a written reprimand, on Jan. 16, for “Unbecoming Conduct" related to a Dec. 12, 2019 domestic disturbance incident report, also in Liberty Township, his personnel file shows.
That came six months after UCPD suspended Mueller without pay for five days when an internal investigation determined he was drinking alcohol and possessed a gun at a Montgomery bar on June 20, 2019, violating a state law - possession of firearm in beer liquor permit premises, according to his employment documents.
Mueller also was removed from a special assignment in Community Engagement and ordered back to the patrol bureau.
He was not criminally charged in either case.
Mueller began working at UCPD in February 2015 and quickly established himself as a valuable member of the campus police department, particularly when it came to community relations, his personnel records show.
He has numerous letters of recognition and was one of several UC officers honored in an award ceremony in 2018 after they saved the life of a construction worker in medical distress on the main campus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.