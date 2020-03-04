12-year-old wounded, four other children inside home ‘riddled with gunshots’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say two to three shooters fired at least 30 rounds into a home in East Price Hill wounding a 12-year-old girl.
Police say the gunfire, which started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, was targeted at a second-floor apartment in a multi-family house in the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
“It’s unbelievable that someone would have such a lack of regard for human life that they’re firing blindly into a building,” District Three Commander Capt. Paul Broxterman said.
An adult and five children ranging in age from 11 to 13-year-old were inside the apartment. The kids were on the floor playing video games.
“This could have been so much more tragic,” Broxterman said.
A 12-year-old girl was shot in her left side and the bullet damaged some of her organs.
She underwent surgery Tuesday night at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Broxterman says she is in critical condition but stable, “Thank God she’s going to be okay.”
Police say they have a lot of information to follow up on but no details on suspects at this time.
They also don’t have a motive.
“We’re pulling out the stops on this one. Anytime you have a young, innocent victim like this... totally unacceptable,” Broxterman said.
If you know anything about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.
