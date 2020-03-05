Anderson High School coach passes away suddenly

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Anderson High School Assistant Basketball Coach Danny Celenza died unexpectedly Thursday morning, principal Rob Fellows shared in a message to the AHS Family.
Celenza collapsed after lifting weights at the school and later died at Anderson Mercy Hospital, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
He had been at Anderson for seven years.
“Coach Celenza represented so much of what makes Anderson High School an incredible place for students. He was passionate about his work and he was dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of our students. His loss will be felt building-wide and throughout our community,” Fellows wrote.
He went on to say that the district’s Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan was activated to provide support to students and staff.
Additional school counselors, administrators, and staff were also on hand at Anderson to assist.
Celenza was also a former basketball coach at Cincinnati Christian Schools.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.