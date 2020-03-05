Betsy Sundermann sworn in as Cincinnati City Council’s newest member

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati City Council's newest member was sworn in during a council meeting Wednesday afternoon.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Elizabeth “Betsy” Sundermann, a Hamilton County probate court magistrate, took the oath of office after Councilman Jeff Pastor and Vice-Chair Christopher Smitherman formally appointed her to the council seat vacated by Amy Murray.
"I believe in a politics of working together and making people’s lives better,'' Sundermann said after her swearing-in. "I can help.''
Murray, who had occupied the seat since 2017, resigned Wednesday during her last council meeting. She previously announced she would be leaving council to take a job with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Murray designated Pastor and Smitherman to find her replacement, in accordance with the city charter.
Pastor, a Republican, and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, an Independent, followed the guidance of the Hamilton County GOP, which recommended Sundermann, 43, for the council seat.
Her council term will end Dec. 31, 2021.