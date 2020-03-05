Cincy nonprofit helping teens find their dream prom dresses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Prom season is right around the corner, and teens are spending way more than their parents did. According to money.com, the average family will spend $900.
A local organization is taking on that burden by providing a free dress for students.
Kyla Martin, a senior at Purcell Marian High School, was able to say "yes to the dress" after shopping in Kenzie's Closet on Madison Road in Evanston.
At one time, she didn’t think she would be able to attend the prom because she couldn’t afford a dress.
“I feel really grateful. I never knew about the opportunity until one of my counselors at my school brought it to my attention,” said Martin.
Kenzie’s Closet provides free prom dresses to high-school juniors and seniors with a financial need. The gowns are donated from local bridal and dress shops or from people in the community.
They’ve been dressing girls for nearly the past 15 years and are on track to provide their 5,000th prom dress.
The nonprofit started when founder Brynne Coletti’s daughter’s friend couldn’t afford a prom dress. Coletti made an anonymous donation and the program just grew from that.
“Some of these girls have never even worn a dress, and to see them twirl in one for the first time is just a beautiful thing to watch,” Kenzie’s Closet Executive Director Kathy McDonald said.
Martin stood tall and proud as she looked at herself in the mirror with her dress on. She couldn’t rid the smile from her face.
“I feel really lucky to be able to get a free dress and everything for free and to be able to have a pretty dress,” Martin said.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to do this for students because so many kids can excel in school. They can get good grades, they can even get scholarships and do other things but prom is something not everyone can afford to do,” McDonald added.
If you need a prom dress you can register for the program through your high school.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.