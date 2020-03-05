Man spared death penalty in beating, starvation death of 2-year-old daughter

WARNING: The contents of this story are graphic.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County man is serving out the beginning of a decades-long prison term after he admitted to his role in the starvation and death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Glen Bates was arrested in March 2015, the same month his daughter, Glenara Bates, died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

He faced charges of aggravated murder, murder and child endangering.

At Bates’ trial, Glenara’s 10-year-old sister testified Bates held the toddler by the legs and swung her at the wall the night before Glenara’s death.

A pathologist said Glenara had bruises, scars, burns, open sores and missing teeth when her mother took her to Children’s. Authorities said the girl had been beaten and showed bite marks and belt marks. She weighed just 13 pounds when she died.

Bates was found guilty and sentenced to death. However, the Ohio Supreme Court found on appeal that Bates had been tried unfairly because his attorney had not questioned a white juror who expressed her racial bias in a questionnaire.

Pretrial discovery and motion-filing for Bates’ new trial began in 2020.

But last week, after once rejecting a plea deal, Bates agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and child endangering in exchange for the removal of the death penalty.

He received a 25 years prison sentence with credit for eight years served.

Glenara’s mother, Andrea Bradley pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

