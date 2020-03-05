Dad convicted of 2-year-old daughter’s murder returns to court after death sentence tossed out

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father sentenced to death for murdering his 2-year-old daughter is expected to return to a Hamilton County courtroom Thursday after the state’s top court threw out his death penalty and ordered a new trial.
Glen Bates 37, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. for a plea or trial setting, court records show.
A supreme court majority ruled last week that Bates was denied his constitutional rights to a fair and impartial jury after his attorney did not question a white juror who expressed her racial bias toward African Americans on a juror questionnaire.
Bates was convicted in 2016 of the beating and starvation death of Glenara Bates.
He was charged with aggravated murder, murder and child endangering, rejecting a plea agreement that would have spared his life.
Authorities have said Glenara was beaten and had bite and belt marks when her parents took her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in March 2015.
At Bates’ trial, Glenara’s 10-year-old sister testified he held the toddler by the legs and swung her at the wall the night before her death.
The pathologist said Glenara had bruises, scars, burns, open sores and missing teeth when her mother took her to the hospital.
She weighed only 13 pounds when she died.
Glenara’s mother, Andrea Bradley pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
