Dept. of Health: No confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio; 3 people under observation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
The ODH releases daily updates on coronavirus.
To date, three people have been tested for coronavirus. Their test results are pending.
The Department of Health says people who have been tested exhibit symptoms of respiratory illness, and within 14 days of symptoms starting, have either traveled to China or been in close contact with a person known to have coronavirus.
So far, seven people have tested negative for coronavirus in Ohio.
In total, there are 255 people in Ohio who are under public health supervision.
These are travelers referred to the ODH for monitoring and include those who have completed their self-monitoring period. They are not exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at a statewide summit on coronavirus that test kits are now in Ohio.
The test kits will help speed up the amount of time it takes to get results.
The CDC says to call your doctor if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have coronavirus or if you live in or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of disease.
Your doctor will work with the ODH and CDC to determine if you need to be tested for coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.