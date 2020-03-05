Double-shooting at Springfield Township gas station

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people were shot Wednesday evening at a Sunoco gas station in Springfield Township, according to Springfield Township police.
Officers initially responded to the gas station at 10960 Hamilton Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of one person shot, but arrived to find two victims.
Both victims were reportedly transported to Mercy Fairfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were provided a description of the shooter and their last known direction of travel, according to a police release. They located the suspect near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road.
The suspect is identified as Robvey Singleton, 22, of Forest Park.
Singleton has been charged with five counts of felonious assault, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of receiving stolen property.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513.729.1300.
