Dry Thursday, with some light rain and snow setting up on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are dry on your Thursday, and after a frosty start look for sunshine and a high of 56 degrees. Clouds will increase during afternoon and a cold front will bring a few showers during the late evening. Colder air arrives by dawn Friday and temperatures will remain steady close to 35° all day with a light mix of rain and snow at times.
So that means after 6am on Friday expect a few scattered snow showers, but roads should remain mainly wet. The precipitation ends late in the day and Friday night will be partly cloudy. Daytime highs on Friday will only reach 40 degrees.
Sunny to partly cloudy weather will dominate the weekend with a cool Saturday in the upper 40′s and a warmer Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase Monday then rain will fall Monday night into Tuesday evening.
More rain is in the forecast Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
