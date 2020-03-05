Activists rally outside city hall for ban on plastic bags: ‘They are poisoning our earth’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of demonstrators rallied on city hall’s front steps Wednesday to advocate for banning plastic bags in Cincinnati.
They chanted “Ban bags now!” as some held signs conveying messages of unity and responsibility: “We are here together as one.”
Activist Brian Garry organized the event that was endorsed by more than a dozen local environmental organizations.
“We want to ban plastic bags because of all of the problems that they cause for human beings, animals and our oceans and environment," Garry said. "They are poisoning our earth.”
The average plastic bag has a life span of 12 minutes, Garry added, arguing the benefits of the bags do not outweigh the price to the environment.
“Twelve minutes,” he said, “but it takes 500-1,000 years for the bag to degenerate.”
The group hopes Cincinnati will adopt a ban like other cities and states have across the country, including New York, whose ban went into effect this week.
Activist Sandy Sommer advocated for a return to past practices.
“We can go back to canvas bags or reusable bags,” she said.
For Garry, a plastic bag ban is just the tip of the iceberg.
“We certainly want to ban these bags, and then go from there,” he explained. “Yes, styrofoam, straws and other items that are harmful to the environment, (those) we will want to look at as well.”
Members of the group plan to speak about the issue to Cincinnati City Council at Wednesday night’s meeting.
