Few snow showers set up for your Friday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will increase during afternoon and a cold front will bring a few showers during the late evening. Colder air arrives by dawn Friday and temperatures will remain steady close to 35° all day with a light mix of rain and snow at times.
So that means after 6am on Friday expect a few scattered snow showers, but roads should remain mainly wet. While a mid morning slick spot would not be out of the question, as of now we do not look for wide spread issues. The precipitation ends late in the day and Friday night will be partly cloudy. Daytime highs on Friday will only reach 40 degrees.
Sunny to partly cloudy weather will dominate the weekend with a cool Saturday in the upper 40′s and a warmer Sunday with highs in the low 60′s. Clouds will increase Monday then rain will fall Monday night into Tuesday evening.
More rain is in the forecast Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
