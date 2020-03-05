Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night. The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season. An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season. Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. T.J. Warren scored 18 points and Doug McDermott had 16 for the Pacers.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge and No. 7 Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-71 to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title. Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles just their second lead all night. Their other lead was 5-4 in the opening minutes. M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 and FSU charged back from a 61-48 deficit. Forrest added 15 points and Devin Vassell scored 13 for the Seminoles. Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame with 24 points, 19 in the first half.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers got 18 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 12 from Joey Brunk to pick up a key 72-67 victory over Minnesota. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak as it tries to make a late push to seal its first NCAA Tournament bid under coach Archie Miller. Minnesota was led by Daniel Oturu with 24 points and 16 rebounds but lost its third in a row. Indiana broke open the game with 9-1 run late in the second half and put it away with free-throw shooting in the final minute.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Butler players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed St. John's 77-55. Jordan Tucker added 14 points for the Bulldogs on Wednesday night. Aaron Thompson chipped in 13, Kamar Baldwin scored 12 and Bryce Nze had 11. Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with a season-high 23 points. An 18-2 run with seven points from McDermott left Butler ahead by 16 with nine minutes to go. Butler finishes the regular season against Xavier on the road Saturday. St. John's finishes the regular season against Marquette at home Saturday.