Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton to lead the Flyers to their 19th straight win, 84-57 over Rhode Island. Dayton matched its 1951-52 team for the school record in wins. With a victory over George Washington on Saturday it would finish unbeaten in conference play for the first time in program history. Jeff Dowtin scored 16 for Rhode Island. The Rams have lost four of six after a 10-game winning streak.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Boston's 112-106 victory over Cleveland was one of the most rewarding wins he has ever been a part of. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points for Boston, which was playing without injured starters Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The Celtics blew a 21-point lead and lost to Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 points for Cleveland. Cavaliers starters Andre Drummond and Darius Garland missed the game missed the game with injuries and Kevin Porter sustained a head injury in the first half and didn't return.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — T.J. Brodie scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. Cam Talbot made 20 saves and improved to 8-3-1 since Jan. 1. Devin Shore and Gustav Nyquist scored first-period goals for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 25 points, Luwane Pipkins added 23 and Providence beat Xavier 80-74 for its fifth consecutive win. David Duke had 16 points for the Fryars. Naji Marshall scored 25 points to lead Xavier. Zach Freemantle added 13 points and KyKy Tandy had 11.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Bauer thinks his decision to tip pitches for a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during a spring training game and the resulting attention are good for baseball. The Cincinnati Reds' outspoken starter signaled pitches to the Dodgers' Matt Beaty during a game on Monday. Bauer flicked his glove toward the catcher — a sign a fastball was coming — and Beaty eventually lined out to center field. Bauer has been openly critical of the Houston Astros over their sign stealing in 2017 and 2018.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were missing several key players Wednesday night because of injuries. Guards Kemba Walker (left knee rehab) and Jaylen Brown (strained right hamstring) and forward Gordon Hayward (bruised right knee) were out of the starting lineup for the Celtics, who couldn't hold a 21-point, second-half lead and lost in overtime to Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Center Andre Drummond (strained left calf) and rookie guard Darius Garland (strained left groin) were both out of the lineup for Cleveland for the second straight game. Center Tristan Thompson missed his third straight game with a bruised left knee.