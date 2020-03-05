Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were missing several key players Wednesday night because of injuries. Guards Kemba Walker (left knee rehab) and Jaylen Brown (strained right hamstring) and forward Gordon Hayward (bruised right knee) were out of the starting lineup for the Celtics, who couldn't hold a 21-point, second-half lead and lost in overtime to Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Center Andre Drummond (strained left calf) and rookie guard Darius Garland (strained left groin) were both out of the lineup for Cleveland for the second straight game. Center Tristan Thompson missed his third straight game with a bruised left knee.