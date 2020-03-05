Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-HOSPITAL-DEATHS-DOCTOR
Hospital fined $400K over doc's doses for patients who died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's pharmacy board says the hospital system where a doctor was accused of ordering fatal painkiller doses for patients will be fined $400,000 for violating state pharmacy law. In the settlement announced Wednesday, the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System also agreed to pay over $77,000 for the state Board of Pharmacy's investigation involving a now-closed hospital and fired doctor William Husel. He has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. He contends he was caring for dying patients, not trying to kill them. Two pharmacists who were cited for verifying large doses of fentanyl reached separate settlements with the board that include fines and additional training.
AP Exclusive: Death row inmate slips through legal system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal public defenders are asking a judge to let them represent an Ohio death row inmate who they say fell through the cracks and has gone more than a year without a lawyer. Condemned prisoner David Martin was sentenced to die in 2014 for fatally shooting a 21-year-old Warren man during a robbery. David Stebbins is an assistant federal public defender. He says Martin's case was lost track of after his state appeals ended and before he could appeal in the federal courts. Stebbins' office asked to represent Martin after The Associated Press learned of Martin's situation.
Bill would ban abortion in Ohio if high court overturns Roe
A state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would ban abortion in Ohio if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Republican state Rep. John Becker says he wants the state to be prepared if the nation's high court overturns the 1973 decision legalizing abortion. His bill would ban all abortions in Ohio except those to save a woman's life or prevent substantial and irreversible harm. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports eight states have similar laws that would take effect after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Several other states have pre-existing bans that also would go into effect.
Man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez sentenced on weapons charge
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge. Timothy Ireland was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.” Authorities stated in court records that Ireland admitted posting the statement about the New York City Democrat and said he was very proud of it. Agents searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition. He admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.
2 school buses involved in crash, 1 driver injured
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio buses were involved in a crash that injured one of the drivers, but no students were injured.School officials said a total of 85 elementary and intermediate school students were on the buses involved in the crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.Mason Schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson said emergency personnel called to the scene cleared all students to leave on another bus or with their parents.One of the bus drivers was taken to a hospital, but officials said the injuries weren't considered life-threatening. Law enforcement personnel are investigating the cause of the crash.
Cop accused of stealing money during arrest, traffic stop
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a Cleveland police officer stole roughly $1,800 from two people during two different incidents last year. Lorenzo Brazzell Jr. faces two counts of theft in office in an indictment handed up Tuesday by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. It wasn't clear Wednesday if the 32-year-old officer has retained an attorney. Brazzell, who joined the force in March 2017, has been suspended without pay. Authorities say he stole money from a man during an arrest in June , then took money from a vehicle during a traffic stop in August.
Daughter charged with murder after mom found stabbed in home
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in a northern Ohio home ended with a woman dead and her daughter facing a murder charge. Akron police went to the home Tuesday after a caller reported concerns about Sydney Powell, 19. The caller said he spoke with Powell over the phone and heard “yelling and screaming,” then got no answer when he twice tried to call her back. When police arrived at the home, they found Brenda Powell, 50, with severe lacerations, while her daughter had minor undisclosed injuries. Both were taken to a hospital, and Brenda Powell was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Report: Fewer new concealed-carry licenses issued in 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of concealed carry licenses issued in Ohio last year reached the lowest count in nearly a decade. An annual report issued Monday by the attorney general’s office states Ohio sheriffs issued more than 54,400 new licenses to carry concealed handguns in 2019, down 22% from the year before. A total of 1,310 requests for concealed-carry licenses were denied in 2019 for failing to meet eligibility requirements for a regular or temporary emergency license. The report follows a deadly year for the state after a masked gunman fired off dozens of shots at a nightclub district in Dayton, killing nine people and leaving 27 injured.
US appeals court says Ohio inmates don't get extra vote time
CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal appeals judges have ruled that people in Ohio who unexpectedly find themselves in jail ahead of an election should not be granted the same ability to vote late as those who are suddenly hospitalized. A three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling in favor of two men jailed the weekend before the 2018 elections. The men sued claiming unequal treatment and First Amendment violations. While inmates are required to meet the statewide absentee ballot requesting deadline of noon, three days before an election, hospitalized patents are given until 3 p.m. on election day. The judges ruled Ohio's interest in orderly administering elections the burden of the absentee ballot requirement.
Man indicted in slayings of Ohio couple, unborn child
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old man has been indicted in the slayings of an Ohio couple and the woman's unborn child. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. says Larry Rodgers was indicted Tuesday on aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges related to the shooting deaths of Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton. They were reported missing Nov. 18. Their bodies were found days later in separate abandoned homes in Dayton. Hayton was pregnant when she was killed. Rodgers is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Rodgers' attorney.