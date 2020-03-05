Louisville Zoo to host one of nation’s largest Chinese lantern festivals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE3) - A giant shark, a serpentine dragon and a slew of zoo animals — all brilliantly aglow — are coming to the Louisville Zoo for one of the largest Chinese lantern festivals in the nation.
Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival will feature more than 65 displays made up of more than 2,000 intricate lanterns with more than 50,000 LED lightbulbs and silk.
A 1.4-mile paved trail will lead guests through the Louisville Zoo.
Along the trail, you’ll find a 130-foot-long dragon, a walk-through shark tunnel, a fairy forest and much more.
Interactive displays allow guests to leap between lily pads, glide through the air on swings that change color and pose with glowing wings.
The festival will also feature live Asian performances, handmade Chinese crafts and Asian cuisine.
Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival starts March 5 and runs through April 25, 2020.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.
