3 men arrested after rash of vehicle thefts in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Three men were arrested after an investigation of a series of vehicle thefts in Boone County.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the three men are also accused of stealing items from the vehicles and fraud.
They said additional charges will be filed against juvenile accomplices.
Jermain Brown, 18, was charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking - auto, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm, two counts of theft by unlawful taking from vehicle and two counts of forgery.
Paul Allen, 21, and 19-year-old Matthew Rivera-Fernandez were charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking - auto, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm, two counts of theft by unlawful taking from vehicle under $500 and one county of theft by unlawful taking from vehicle $500 or more.
The sheriff’s office said Brown, Allen and Rivera – Fernandez targeted southern Boone County with the juvenile accomplices. Each would target unlocked vehicles and steal items from those vehicles.
The stolen vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
Several stolen vehicles were located in Cincinnati, others were located in Boone County.
The sheriff’s office said two vehicles have not been recovered.
According to the sheriff’s office, all three provided full confessions when taken into custody.
