New roof donated for historic Harveysburg school

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (FOX19) - The historic first free black school in Harveysburg, Ohio is getting a much needed roof replacement courtesy of two local businesses.
Feazel in Loveland and ABC Supply in Sharonville have partnered to replace the roof on the 1831 schoolhouse at no cost to the historical society.
FOX19 NOW reported in February the Harveysburg Historical Society’s concerns about the decaying roof and the damage the building was susceptible to because of those roof issues.
“It's going to be free to us and we couldn't be more blessed than that. So the funds that we have collected we can then use for other restoration that needs to be done,” Historical Society Treasurer Lucy McCarren said.
“It’s something that for them is a huge impact and meaningful and for us... we donate a couple days of our time and a little money and we preserve what’s arguably one of the most important things that they’re a part of,” Feazel Inc’s Mark Cramer said.
Original estimates for the cost of repairs came in at $17,000 because certain criteria have to be met so the building can maintain it’s historical landmark status.
“This is a very long-lasting roof, it’s a high-end designer shingle and it’s going to last many, many decades,” Cramer said.
Feazel says the shingles have been ordered and the repairs will be scheduled once the supplies arrive.
