‘Our customers felt unsafe, and I felt unsafe:’ Pleasant Ridge UDF worker takes on belligerent man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A UDF employee was assaulted while trying to get a disruptive customer out of the store, and the incident was caught on video.
Destiny Hobbs showed up to the Pleasant Ridge UDF for her normal shift Tuesday, and until 9:45 a.m., that’s how it was — normal.
Things changed when Jason O’Conner walked in.
“He came in to ge a coffee, which as fine, and sat on the opposite side of the counter,” Hobbs recalled. “Afterwards, he went to sit back down, and he started to get belligerent, talking to himself, and he was cursing out our customers."
As another employee left to get a manager, Destiny says she stepped in.
“For the safety of my customers, I tried to get him out of the store,” she explained. “Unfortunately I got hit in the midst of trying to get help.”
The video shows O’Conner attack Hobbs, punching her several times. She says the assault caused her vision to blur and her face to swell.
A coworker called the police.
“Just a tad shaken,” she said of how she felt afterwards. “But other than that, physically, I’m okay.”
Despite being shaken up, Hobbs says she still plans on going back to work tomorrow.
“I am going back,” she said. “It’s just mentally nerve-racking going back to somewhere where you don’t feel comfortable anymore.”
Hobbs says she is saving up right now so she can go back to school. She’s hoping to become a chef.
As for O’Conner, he is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on assault charges.
