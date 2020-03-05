Police release photo of suspect accused of trying to lure 13-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police released a surveillance photo Thursday of a man suspected of trying to lure a 13-year-old girl last month.
They said the suspect approached the girl as she exited a Metro bus in 100 block of West Central Parkway at Walnut Street on Feb. 25.
He asked her “questions of a sexual nature," police said, and then tried to convince her to go with him to an unknown location.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Bill Wolner: 513-352-6948, or Sgt. Germaine Love: 513-352-6934.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.