Purdue seeks revenge on Rutgers

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Purdue's Trevion Williams has averaged 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.5 points. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12 points and 5.8 rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up eight points and eight rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 33.3 percent of the 105 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 20 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.