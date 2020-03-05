Rumpke truck stuck under train bridge in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE (FOX19) - A Rumpke truck is stuck under the rail crossing at Madison and Kenwood roads in Madisonville, Cincinnati police said.
Officers are on scene directing traffic.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported, according to Rumpke.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused commuters in the area,” said Bridgett Biggs, Safety Manager, Rumpke. “We appreciate the quick response of the emergency personnel at the scene.”
Crews are working as quickly as possible to free the truck and clear the road, he added.
