Second arrest made in Rising Sun shooting

OHIO COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Rising Sun, In. early Tuesday morning.
Cincinnati-resident Jesse Michael, 24, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on robbery charges pending extradition to Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
The incident took place shortly after 6 a.m., when three men reportedly attempted to rob a 22-year-old Rising Sun man from the driveway of a residence in the 3200 block of SR 262.
The would-be victim was armed and fired his gun at the suspects, who fled.
A 20-year-old Ohio man was soon found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital with serious injuries, ISP says.
Marcus Donald, 34, was found later in the area and arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery. He is currently at the Dearborn County Jail.
Michel was reportedly found in Cincinnati by Hamilton County Law Enforcement Wednesday night.
ISP says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges and arrests are possible.
