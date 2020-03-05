Snow Friday, 60s by Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for a bit of snow before we spring forward with the start of daylight savings time this weekend.
FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says we are off to a frosty start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 30s.
Later, temperatures will warm to a high of 56 degrees under sunny skies.
A cold front Thursday night is expected to bring rain that could mix with or change to snow by Friday morning, according to Marzullo.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s by daybreak.
Watch out for a few snow showers on your morning commute about 6 a.m. , but roads should remain mostly wet.
We could see a light mix of rain and snow at times throughout the day Friday.
Daytime highs will only reach 40.
Temps will nosedive Friday night into the 20s.
From there, temperatures will be on the rebound with sunny skies the rest of the weekend.
Highs will reach the low 50s Saturday and climb into the low 60s by Sunday.
The spring time change will arrive at 2 a.m. Sunday as we move clocks head one hour for the start of daylight savings time.
