Tri-State man’s return from Asia delayed weeks as coronavirus travel woes take hold

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Timothy Kiley was supposed to be home from a trip to Macau at the beginning of February. Instead he landed at CVG on Tuesday night.
Macau, the autonomous region on the south coast of China sometimes called the “Las Vegas of Asia,” is around five-hundred miles away from Wuhan, where the coronavirus started.
“People all over the streets, everyone has their masks on,” Kiley recalled. “Everyone’s always washing their hands. You go in a restaurant, you wash your hands first.”
According to the World Health Organization, Macau has 10 confirmed cases of the virus, but no reported deaths.
Still, Kiley had a difficult time getting home. His flights through Hong Kong kept getting canceled, he says.
Several times he had to change his flights. Three weeks later, he ended up flying through Taiwan instead.
“My temperature was taken a couple times at a couple of the airports,” he explained.
Kiley passed every inspection, he says, and eventually was allowed back into the U.S. through Chicago.
“It was a lot of stress,” he admits.
Rene Douglas is a travel agent for Browns Tour and Travel in Cincinnati.
“This is an abnormal situation,” he said. “I don’t remember anything being this, really, this crazy.”
Douglas adds just one of their customers has outright canceled a cruise they booked, though others are delaying their travel plans.
“If it continues,” he explained, “they will definitely be abandoning summer travel for Europe, which is the busiest time for Europe.”
AAA says anyone who is traveling right now should closely monitor what’s happening with the virus in the U.S. and abroad.
Additionally, you should speak to a doctor before you travel and make sure you bring your health insurance
