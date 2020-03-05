Parents pleading for change after car comes ‘this close’ to striking second-graders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some Tri-State parents are raising concerns after a near-miss involving their children reportedly took place in the crosswalk of a busy road.
Everyday a share of the students at Hyde Park School are escorted across Edwards Road to and from Eagle Savings Bank, where CPS says it has leased additional classroom space. The students use the crosswalk at Edwards Road and Observatory Avenue.
Brady Sanchez, one of several parent-volunteers who help the second-graders get across the street, calls it a “safety hazard.”
“I wasn’t here a couple of weeks ago,” she said, “and a car didn’t see the children crossing, and a teacher had to stop them."
District officials say an off-duty police officer assists the students crossing the street as well.
As to the near-miss, CPS felt compelled to notify the parents of the students involved, several of which brought their concerns to the school board in a meeting Monday.
“I talked to a witness of the event and learned that the car came this close to hitting my daughter’s class of 25 kids,” one parent said.
The same parent added she came forward to CPS in February, encouraging them to be “proactive in keeping the kids safe at Hyde Park School” and not to “force our kids to cross a busy street twice a day.”
A committee of parents and district administrators met Wednesday to talk about possible solutions.
Still, it’s an issue that’s caught the attention of Derek Bauman, a retired police officer and an outspoken advocate for transit and pedestrian safety. He says 15 CPS students have been struck by cars in as many months, some fatally.
With that in mind, Bauman’s advocacy efforts have focused in part on Vision Zero, a strategy aimed at eliminating traffic-related deaths and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.
CPS adopted Vision Zero in September 2019.
Now Bauman says it’s time for something to be done near Hyde Park School.
“Here we have 75 second-graders crossing a busy state route designated as a truck route twice a day at an unimproved intersection that nearly led to tragedy," he said. "And so we must take immediate short- and long-term actions to keep our kids safe, including improving pedestrian infrastructure and ultimately finding a permanent, safe school space for these classes.”
Bauman adds he and Woods Hardware and will be donating 120 reflective safety vests to CPS for Hyde Park School students.
CPS also says they’ve also purchased high-visibility flags for the adults and students to carry as they are crossing the road.
“The school district is confident that the committee will determine the appropriate safety measures for these students,” CPS officials said.
Meanwhile, for the sake of her son and all the other students who have to walk across Edwards Road, Sanchez is urging drivers in the area to take it slow.
