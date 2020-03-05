Update: Coroner IDs woman found decomposing in Delhi Twp house fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman whose decomposing body was found after crews extinguished a house fire in Delhi Township.
Rhonda Dulle, 59, was found inside the residence in the 1100 block of Tahoe Terrace, a coroner’s report shows.
A passerby reported the fire about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Search crews spotted the body once the fire was knocked down.
She was reportedly found in her bedroom, but Campbell says the woman did not die in the fire and could have been decreased in the house for days.
Her son, who lives with her, was able to escape.
The son is in his twenties and reportedly has a disability, though Campbell did not feel comfortable specifying its nature or extent.
He says the son told neighbors and people nearby that his mother was inside the house.
The son is not under investigation, the chief said.
He says they are working with the son to try and understand what happened.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.