Anti-Semitic graffiti found on Oakley, Madisonville overpass

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday afternoon, anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the railroad overpass bordering the neighborhoods of Madisonville and Oakley.
The graffiti, which spans the entire length of the bridge, reads “The Jews killed Christ. They are the enemies of the whole human race.”
According to the Jewish Community Relations Council of Cincinnati (JCRC), once they learned of the incident, they notified Cincinnati police, federal law enforcement and community partners.
The JCRC said police are working with city leaders to have the graffiti removed as soon as possible.
Cincinnati city leaders, along with the JCRC are holding a press conference Friday afternoon at 2:30 in response to the graffiti.
