Arrest made in golf cart, property theft ring thanks to community tips, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Prosecutor Lynn Deddens is thanking the community for assisting in identifying the suspect in connection with a Tri-State area theft ring.
Danny “Troy” Denison, 56, was arrested and charged with corrupt business influence and theft.
“A tip received [from] a concerned citizen in this case led to police being able to identify and track down this suspect quickly. It is always helpful and greatly appreciated when we receive crime tips. These efforts by community members help us as we work to protect public safety and property,” Deddens said in a Facebook post.
According to Deddens, in January, police received a tip that individuals from Dearborn County were involved in the thefts of equipment as well as golf carts from all over the Tri-State area of Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.
In March, a police search warrant for the property, residence, and outbuildings of Denison lead to detectives locating and seizing multiple stolen items, including a golf cart and blacktop roller, Deddens said.
During follow up investigation, five more golf carts allegedly stolen from a Mt. Vernon, Ind. business, the Dearborn Country Club and Shawnee Lookout Golf Course were found, she said.
A trial date has not been set.
